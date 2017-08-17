Cardinals Could Lose Custody Of Rally Cat After Longer Quarantine Period

The St. Louis Cardinals lost two games to the Boston Red Sox, and now they might lose their beloved Rally Cat.

As the story goes, Rally Cat invaded the Busch Stadium field during the sixth inning of the Cards’ Aug. 9 game against the Kansas City Royals while catcher Yadier Molina was at the plate. After a brief chase, the kitten was removed, and Molina immediately hit a grand slam to pull ahead of the Royals in an eventual 8-5 win. In a strange twist, Rally Cat went missing, but he eventually landed at a local shelter, from which the Cardinals expected to adopt him.

“The St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach organization has assured us they will be returning our cat to us after a mandatory 10-day quarantine period,” Cardinals vice president of communications Ron Watermon told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“Rally Cat will be cared for by our team, making the Cardinals’ clubhouse his home,” Watermon added. “(Manager) Mike (Matheny) and our players are looking forward to loving and caring for him.”

However, the St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach gave an update on Rally Cat on Facebook on Wednesday, and it didn’t seem as though the Cardinals were guaranteed to be his next owner. The organization said Rally Cat wasn’t gaining enough weight and would need to be quarantined for longer and neutered, adding a little bit about the adoption process that might not sit well with the Cards.

It appears we’ve only scratched the surface on this complicated yarn.

