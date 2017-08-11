Carl Yastrzemski Describes His Amazing Final Weekend Of 1967 Regular Season

Carl Yastrzemski played an instrumental part in helping the Boston Red Sox win the 1967 American League pennant.

Yaz went 7-for-8 and made a few fantastic defensive plays in the final two games of the regular season against the Minnesota Twins. Boston won both games en route to a pennant.

Check out the video above for Part 2 of Red Sox historian Gordon Edes’ interview with Yastrzemski.

