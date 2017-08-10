Carl Yastrzemski Looks Back On Early Career, Stellar 1967 Red Sox Season

The Boston Red Sox are celebrating their 1967 American League pennant-winning team this season. It’s a team that always will have a place in the heart of baseball fans around New England.

The best player on that team was Carl Yastrzemski, who took home AL MVP honors after hitting for the Triple Crown.

In Part 1 of a two-part interview with Red Sox historian Gordon Edes, Yaz talks about the challenges, successes, best moments and more from that famous 1967 campaign.

Check out Part 1 in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images