Carlos Vela Reportedly Agrees To Join LAFC For MLS Expansion Team’s First Season

Carlos Vela finally is on his way to Major League Soccer.

The Mexico soccer team star has agreed to join MLS’ Los Angeles FC for its inaugural season, The Los Angeles Times’ Kevin Baxter reported Tuesday, citing league sources. He might sign his LAFC contract in the coming hours or days.

@MLS sources confirm #LAFC has deal w/Mexican national team star Carlos Vela to be team's first-ever DP, Signing could happen later today. — Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) August 8, 2017

Vela, 28, will leave La Liga (Spanish league) club Real Sociedad for the MLS expansion team, but exactly when he’ll complete the transfer isn’t clear yet, according to ESPN’s Eric Gomez. LAFC won’t start playing until next February, so it might have to loan Vela to another team for six months.

Reports saying Carlos Vela will join #MLS either this summer or in 2018 all over Spanish media this morning. #ElTrieng — Eric Gomez (@EricGomez86) August 8, 2017

Since Vela’s contract with Real Sociedad wasn’t set to expire until after the 2017-18 season, LAFC might have to pay a transfer fee to acquire him.

Vela learned his trade in the youth academy of Mexico soccer giant Chivas but spent his entire senior-level career in Europe. He was on the books at Premier League club Arsenal player from 2006-2012 but only made 29 appearances for the Gunners. He went out on three loan spells to Osasuna, Salamanca and West Bromwich Albion before joining Real Sociedad in 2012. He scored 72 goals in seven season with the La Liga club.

He also has represented Mexico since 2007, scoring 17 goals in 55 games.

Vela has been linked with moves to MLS in the past, with the San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids coming close to signing him in 2015.

But two years later, he will be LAFC’s first marquee signing and work under recently announced head coach Bob Bradley. Some seasoned MLS and U.S. soccer watchers are skeptical over Vela’s impending move to Los Angeles.

Carlos Vela's famously strong, unwavering work ethic should fit in just fine with a lax disciplinarian like Bob Bradley. — Will Parchman (@WillParchman) August 8, 2017

I've always questioned Carlos Vela's committment to football. Him going to MLS doesn't even influence that at all. — Juan G. Arango (@JuanG_Arango) August 8, 2017

Just dawned on me that Bob Bradley will be tasked with trying to get an overpaid Carlos Vela to give a damn. Oof… — Rob Usry (@RobUsry) August 8, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images