Cavs’ Kyrie Irving Debuts Beardless Face, Looks Jarringly Different

A new NBA jersey might not be the only unrecognizable thing about Kyrie Irving in the 2017-18 NBA season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard, who still is as at the center of the league’s hottest trade rumors, recently debuted a whole new look, and it’s pretty jarring. Irving has rocked a beard basically since he left Duke in 2011, but those days apparently are over.

But before he completely axed his facial sweater, Irving temporarily rocked a pretty fierce mustache.

Kyrie Irving's got a new look. pic.twitter.com/BYt1IrMuEd — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 17, 2017

Then, he finished the job.

The fact that Kyrie Irving looks older w/o a beard 😂 pic.twitter.com/bWxtLSPxbq — ✨Android 18✨ (@IreneMayaWalker) August 20, 2017

If nobody told you this was Kyrie Irving, would you recognize him without the beard? 📸:@MarioWest5 pic.twitter.com/H96ZAiag4W — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) August 17, 2017

Call us crazy, but the 25-year-old now easily could pass for a late-30s NBA journeyman holding on to his career for dear life.

Now, Irving doesn’t look quite as old as he does when appearing as “Uncle Drew,” but it’s probably closer than he would’ve hoped.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images