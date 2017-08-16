Céline Dion Is An Embarrassing Hockey Mom, And We’re Here For It

The world is a pretty stressful place these days, but luckily, we have Céline Dion.
The Canadian singer was spotted at a Montreal-area arena Monday cheering on her oldest son, René Charles Angélil, as he and his U16 Las Vegas Golden Knights played. But Dion wasn’t just sitting and clapping; she was on her feet, dancing and generally doing things that would embarrass any 16-year-old.
Dion also took the time to snap some photos with fans.
We all should aspire to live life to the fullest like Dion.
