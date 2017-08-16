Céline Dion Is An Embarrassing Hockey Mom, And We’re Here For It

The world is a pretty stressful place these days, but luckily, we have Céline Dion.

The Canadian singer was spotted at a Montreal-area arena Monday cheering on her oldest son, René Charles Angélil, as he and his U16 Las Vegas Golden Knights played. But Dion wasn’t just sitting and clapping; she was on her feet, dancing and generally doing things that would embarrass any 16-year-old.

Hockey mom Céline Dion cheering for her son is exactly the pick-me-up we all need this week. pic.twitter.com/NPSZgAZxQs — Chris Hanna (@Chris_Hanna) August 15, 2017

Dion also took the time to snap some photos with fans.

We all should aspire to live life to the fullest like Dion.