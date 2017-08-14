Celtics Coach Brad Stevens Has Very Interesting Video Game Addiction

Brad Stevens is a gamer.

The Boston Celtics head coach has done an excellent job in his four seasons with the organization, seemingly working around the clock in an effort to bring an 18th title to the NBA’s most storied franchise. Even he needs to unwind every now and then, though, and Stevens revealed Saturday during an appearance at a Boys & Girls Club in Indiana that he has a rather interesting addiction.

“I play ‘Ms. Pac-Man’ for 10 to 15 games as a break between video,” Stevens said, according to The Indianapolis Star. “And then I go on my jog, and go about my daily routine, but I make sure to get my ‘Ms. Pac-Man’ game in at home every single day — 10-15 minutes (of video games) isn’t that bad, tell your parents you’re good.”

Ah, “Ms. Pac-Man.” A timeless classic.

Stevens is a pretty smart dude. We would have pegged him as a “Risk” player. Or more of a reader, for that matter. But it can’t be all work and no play. Sometimes, you need a little fun and games, even when you’re an NBA coach tasked with chasing down LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images