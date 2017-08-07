New England Patriots

Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas Makes Cameo At Patriots-Jaguars Joint Practice

by on Mon, Aug 7, 2017 at 10:18AM
2,657

FOXBORO, Mass. — Green runs deep at New England Patriots practices this summer.

Just over a week after Brad Stevens paid Bill Belichick a visit at a Patriots training camp session, his star player followed suit Monday.

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas showed up at Gillette Stadium — rocking a Patriots hoodie, no less — to take in New England’s joint session with the Jacksonville Jaguars with his two young sons, Jaiden and James.

Thomas grew up in Tacoma, Wash., as a Seattle Seahawks fan, but he’s developed plenty of love for the Patriots since coming to Boston in 2015. Considering the All-Star guard also exchanges “frequent” text messages with star quarterback Tom Brady, we can understand we why he’s a fan of the five-time Super Bowl champs.

Just as long as he doesn’t try to test that injured hip on the practice field.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Darren Hartwell? Send it to him via Twitter at @darren_hartwell.
TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN