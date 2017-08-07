Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas Makes Cameo At Patriots-Jaguars Joint Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — Green runs deep at New England Patriots practices this summer.

Just over a week after Brad Stevens paid Bill Belichick a visit at a Patriots training camp session, his star player followed suit Monday.

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas showed up at Gillette Stadium — rocking a Patriots hoodie, no less — to take in New England’s joint session with the Jacksonville Jaguars with his two young sons, Jaiden and James.

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas here at Patriots-Jaguars joint practice. pic.twitter.com/hoIDc3gxUR — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 7, 2017

Isaiah Thomas and his kids watching Gronk do Gronk things. pic.twitter.com/QN19yI3f5Q — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) August 7, 2017

Thomas grew up in Tacoma, Wash., as a Seattle Seahawks fan, but he’s developed plenty of love for the Patriots since coming to Boston in 2015. Considering the All-Star guard also exchanges “frequent” text messages with star quarterback Tom Brady, we can understand we why he’s a fan of the five-time Super Bowl champs.

Just as long as he doesn’t try to test that injured hip on the practice field.

