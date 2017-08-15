Celtics’ Jersey Sponsor GE Chairman Won’t Leave Donald Trump’s Council

How the Boston Celtics feel about president Donald Trump’s reaction to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., is anyone’s guess. But we now know where their jersey sponsor stands.

Beginning this season, the Celtics’ jerseys will feature the logo of General Electric, whose chairman, Jeff Immelt, happens to be a member of Trump’s Presidential Committee on American Manufacturing. Following the president’s controversial response to the “Unite the Right” rally, three prominent CEOs have elected to quite the council, according to CNN.

But Immelt isn’t going anywhere.

No plans for GE's Jeff Immelt to leave Donald Trump's manufacturing council. A statement from @generalelectric today: pic.twitter.com/mXhIuvf7FA — BostonomiX (@BostonomiX) August 14, 2017

Say what you will about Immelt’s decision, but there’s something be said for wanting to be part of the solution to a problem.

Of course, this decision has no baring on the Celtics 2017-18 jerseys, which happen to be pretty sharp.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images