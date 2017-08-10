Celtics Vs. Cavaliers Among National TV Games During NBA Opening Week

The Boston Celtics will have a national TV audience watching their first game of the 2017-18 season.

Boston will open its upcoming season with an Oct. 17 road matchup against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals, which the Cavs won 4-1. The C’s also know that they’ll play in London against the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as host a Christmas Day game against the Washington Wizards.

In addition to Celtics-Cavs, opening week also will feature a slew of marquee matchups, including an opening night showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

Here’s a full list of the national TV games for opening week, via NBA.com (all times ET).

Tue., Oct. 17: Celtics at Cavaliers, 8 p.m., TNT

Tue., Oct. 17: Rockets at Warriors, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Wed., Oct. 18: 76ers at Wizards, 7 p.m., ESPN

Wed., Oct. 18: Timberwolves at Spurs, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Thu., Oct. 19: Knicks at Thunder, 8 p.m., TNT

Thu., Oct. 19: Clippers at Lakers, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Fri., Oct. 20: Cavaliers at Bucks, 7 p.m., ESPN

Fri., Oct. 20: Warriors at Pelicans, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

