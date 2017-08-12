Check Out This NASCAR Truck Driver’s Awesome Hulk Hogan Helmet

Helmets are a very serious component of a driver’s safety, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun with the protective head gear.

NASCAR Truck driver John Hunter Nemechek certainly knows this, as his latest helmet features a shot of one of the most iconic wrestlers of all time, Hulk Hogan.

So when the NEMCO Motorsports driver and his No. 8 Chevrolet Silverado hit the track, they’ll have the Hulkamania spirit on their side.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images