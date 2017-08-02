Chris Christie Apparently Didn’t Rule Out Dumping Nachos On Cubs Fan

Chris Christie isn’t about to stop going to baseball games, even though he’s had some rough recent trips to the ballpark.

The New Jersey Republican governor was involved in a viral incident over the weekend when he got in the face of a Chicago Cubs fan — with his nachos in hand — and called the heckler a “big shot” during a Cubs-Brewers game in Milwaukee.

And just a few days later, Christie had an interesting take on what happened during an event in Trenton, N.J.

“I didn’t dump the nachos on him or anything, which was an option,” Christie said, via The Associated Press. “No, I’m not swearing off baseball games in any way. … I will take a certain amount of abuse. You’re a public official you have to. But usually it’s one. You get one shot to call me a name or curse me out.”

This wasn’t the first time Christie has heard it from fans at a baseball game, as he also recently heard resounding boos from New York Mets fans at Citi Field. And if he ends up replacing WFAN’s Mike Francesa, there might be a few more similar situations in his post-governor life.

