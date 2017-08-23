Chris Hogan Earns ‘Perfect’ Nickname From Fellow Patriot Dwayne Allen

FOXBORO, Mass. — If any player on the New England Patriots could toss a Hail Mary, sprint down the field and catch it himself, it would be wide receiver Chris Hogan.

You know, like this.

Perhaps that’s why Hogan — a man of many talents, including but probably not limited to lacrosse, punting, drop kicking, bench pressing and catching bombs from Tom Brady — was dubbed “Mr. Perfect” by Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen on Wednesday. With Hogan’s last name, you’d expect him to have a different pro wrestling-inspired nickname.

“I’m sure he could (catch his own pass) if he tried it,” Allen said Wednesday morning. “He’s an extremely hard worker. His production also speaks for it.”

Hogan led the NFL with 17.9 yards per reception last season as he caught 38 passes for 680 yards with four touchdowns. He added 17 catches for 332 yards with two more scores in three playoff games last season.

Hogan laughed bashfully when the moniker was brought up.

“Just trying to do my job every single day and do it right,” Hogan said.

“I think he was just taking it off the cuff. (I’m) just trying to do everything right every single day, so I guess I’ve been doing everything pretty well. That’s kind of what I try to do every single day and earn the trust of new guys like that. That’s a big compliment.”

And no, he hasn’t tried to pull a Curt Hennig by throwing a touchdown to himself.

“Nah, I’ll leave that to Tom,” Hogan said with a laugh.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick heaped effusive praise on Hogan when told about the wide receiver’s new nickname.

“Chris does a great job,” Belichick said. “In shape, works hard, puts the team first, good in the kicking game, blocks, runs after the catch, catches the ball, makes tough catches, smart, a lot to like about Chris. He’s earned everyone’s respect as far as day-to-day attitude, performance — has a lot of toughness.”

Hogan could have been lost in the shuffle this summer after the Patriots added Allen, Brandin Cooks, Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead over the offseason, but he’s been a standout performer in training camp. He could combine with Cooks to form one of the most imposing deep-ball duos in the NFL this season.

