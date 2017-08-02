NESN Sports Today

Chris Sale Explains What Went Wrong During Rough Start For Red Sox

by on Wed, Aug 2, 2017 at 12:17AM
Tuesday night was a wild one at Fenway Park for multiple reasons, and it all goes back to an unusual start from ace Chris Sale.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander struggled mightily, as he allowed five runs combined in the first two innings, and that number only grew after giving up a two-run home run three innings later.

Luckily for Sale, and closer Craig Kimbrel, who had some struggles of his own, Christian Vazquez sent them home happy with his walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, which gave Boston a 12-10 win.

Hear what Sale said about his rough outing in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.

