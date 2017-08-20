Colts Punter Gets Blindsided By Cowboys Rookie On Brutal Cheap Shot

Players on the roster bubble need to make good impressions during the NFL preseason. Dallas Cowboys rookie wideout Noah Brown apparently didn’t get that memo, though.

During the third quarter of Saturday’s preseason tilt between the Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, Brown inexplicably cheap-shotted Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez. Check out the boneheaded play in the video below:

Cheap shot by Noah Brown. Not cool on any level. pic.twitter.com/VPkJdPcjTL — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 20, 2017

Seriously? On the punter?

This isn’t a good look for Brown, a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. But it might’ve been a learning experience for Sanchez, who’s battling for the opportunity to replace the recently retired Pat McAfee as the Colts punter.

Head on a swivel cuz @Rigojio88 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 20, 2017

But if this type of punishment is part of the job, we’d be surprised if Sanchez still wants it.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images