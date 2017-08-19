Colts Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch NFL Preseason Game Online

If you’re looking for something to watch Saturday night, NFL Network will have some preseason football for you to enjoy. And it’s a pretty good matchup, too.

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys. This already will be the third game of the preseason for the Cowboys, while the Colts will take the field for a second time this summer.

Here’s how you can watch Colts vs. Cowboys online.

When: Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL.com

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images