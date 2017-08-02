Conor McGregor Fires Back After Floyd Mayweather Calls For New Glove Size

Conor McGregor might be inside Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s head.

McGregor and Mayweather are supposed to use 10-ounce gloves when they square off in their much-anticipated boxing match Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. The Notorious poked fun at his opponent during their world tour to promote the fight, though, adding to the belief that Mayweather wants to fight at 154 pounds so they’ll wear 10-ounce gloves rather than 8-ounce gloves.

Well, Mayweather looked to dispel that notion Tuesday on Instagram by suggesting they use 8-ounce gloves.

McGregor wasted little time in firing back, posting Tuesday on his own Instagram page that he’ll fight Mayweather in whatever size gloves the undefeated boxer wants. The Notorious, after all, uses 4-ounce gloves in UFC, so it’s not surprising that he’s down for whatever.

Another handy 12 rounds today. We are prepared to destroy Floyd. Pick whatever size gloves you want as well little man. I fight with 4oz. I don't give a fuck about the size of the glove. I am coming sprinting at you with bricks. Know that. Brittle hands. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:27am PDT

The size of the gloves the fighters will use has been a point of contention, with Mayweather immediately responding to McGregor on stage during their world tour that he’d be open to using 8-ounce gloves or 4-ounce gloves if that’s what The Notorious preferred.

It all seemed like meaningless trash talk at the time, but Mayweather revisiting the issue raises some question as to whether it’s a serious consideration … or if McGregor simply is winning the pre-fight mind games.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images