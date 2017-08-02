Conor McGregor Fires Back After Floyd Mayweather Calls For New Glove Size

Conor McGregor might be inside Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s head.
McGregor and Mayweather are supposed to use 10-ounce gloves when they square off in their much-anticipated boxing match Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. The Notorious poked fun at his opponent during their world tour to promote the fight, though, adding to the belief that Mayweather wants to fight at 154 pounds so they’ll wear 10-ounce gloves rather than 8-ounce gloves.
Well, Mayweather looked to dispel that notion Tuesday on Instagram by suggesting they use 8-ounce gloves.
Don't believe what you hear in the media. Don't believe what you hear on blog sites. If it's not coming directly from me, then it's not true. I'm telling McGregor, "Let's fight in 8 oz gloves". McGregor can fight in any brand he prefers or chooses. I'll be wearing 8 oz Grant gloves. Whatever advantage McGregor needs to feel more comfortable in the ring, I'm willing to accommodate. Let's give the boxing and MMA fans what they want to see. @grantworldwide @mayweatherpromotions
McGregor wasted little time in firing back, posting Tuesday on his own Instagram page that he’ll fight Mayweather in whatever size gloves the undefeated boxer wants. The Notorious, after all, uses 4-ounce gloves in UFC, so it’s not surprising that he’s down for whatever.
The size of the gloves the fighters will use has been a point of contention, with Mayweather immediately responding to McGregor on stage during their world tour that he’d be open to using 8-ounce gloves or 4-ounce gloves if that’s what The Notorious preferred.
It all seemed like meaningless trash talk at the time, but Mayweather revisiting the issue raises some question as to whether it’s a serious consideration … or if McGregor simply is winning the pre-fight mind games.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP