Conor McGregor Has Only One Problem With #McGregorChallenge Viral Craze

Conor McGregor might be amused. But he’s definitely not impressed.

McGregor admitted Wednesday during a media conference call that he’s seen the “#McGregorChallenge” parody videos poking fun at his unique arm loosening warm-up. The UFC champion has one big problem with the social media craze, though, and it has to do with everyone’s technique.

“I’ve seen some videos. It is what it is. It’s lighthearted, I don’t take it personal,” McGregor said, per MMAFighting.com. “If anything, I see stiffness in every single one of them. You must have the limbs free. The shoulders must be disconnected. You must have the ability to disconnect your shoulders and re-connect it at the point of impact.

“With that skill set is how you can change a jab to a hook in the blink of an eye. Or a jab to an uppercut in the blink of an eye. It’s the same thing with the hip flexors for kicks.”

The strange-looking workout has inspired a whole bunch of responses from fans and fellow fighters trying to mimic McGregor’s flailing arm motion. But, like with most anything else, nothing beats the original version, although it remains to be seen whether it’ll help The Notorious when he steps into the boxing ring to face Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images