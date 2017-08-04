Conor McGregor Loses High-Profile Sparring Partner Over Leaked Photos

Conor McGregor just lost a high-profile sparring partner.
Paulie Malignaggi, a former world champion boxer who sparred with McGregor twice as The Notorious prepares for his Aug. 26 fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr., revealed Thursday night that he’ll no longer be part of the UFC champion’s training camp.
The decision comes after photos of McGregor and Malignaggi sparring were leaked on social media, something that goes against usual fight preparation protocol.
At least one of the sparring sessions got rather violent, according to eye witness accounts. Malignaggi, who also has been doing commentary leading up to the Mayweather-McGregor fight, apparently isn’t happy about some inaccurate information that’s being passed around due to leaks, though. He responded to several tweets Thursday night and Friday morning, claiming to have roughed up McGregor and pleading for the full footage of their sparring session to be released.
Malignaggi sounds pissed. Who do you believe?
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
