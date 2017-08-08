Conor McGregor Vs. Floyd Mayweather Superfight Is ‘A Joke,’ Jose Aldo Says

Not many people are giving UFC superstar Conor McGregor a chance against Floyd Mayweather Jr. when the two square off in a boxing match on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

Unsurprisingly, one of those doubters is fellow UFC fighter, Jose Aldo. “The Notorious,” of course, defeated Aldo to claim the UFC featherweight title back in December of 2015 at UFC 194.

But Aldo doesn’t think McGregor will have the same success in the ring that he did in the octagon.

“There is no way McGregor can defeat Mayweather. Mayweather has done this his entire life and it’s a different sport,” Aldo told the Los Angeles Times.

Adding fuel to the fire, Aldo also claimed McGregor will retire following his bout with the 49-0 Mayweather, as he’s simply using the megafight as a pay day.

“After Mayweather, when he gets lots of millions of dollars, he’ll probably never fight again… It’s a joke,” Aldo said. “He’s just looking for the money.”

Whether this is just bitterness on Aldo’s part or not, it is something you could argue. This will be McGregor’s biggest pay day ever, and it also is worth noting that not even Las Vegas is giving the Irish phenom much of a chance, currently pinning him at +375 to win the fight, according to OddShark.

Win or lose, McGregor will leave T-Mobile Arena a much richer man than when he walked in.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images