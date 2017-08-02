Could LaVar Ball Take On Gronk? Ex-Teammate Called Him ‘Garbage’ At Tight End

At this point, it’s understood that LaVar Ball most likely is exaggerating any time he brags about his past athletic feats. But next time, he might want to make sure there isn’t already something on the record proving him wrong before he makes a ridiculous claim.

In the latest legend of LaVar Ball, the father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball claimed he was a better tight end than Rob Gronkowski back in his hey-day. Now, it’s safe to assume most people didn’t believe that he actually could take on the New England Patriots tight end, but if you did, then you might want to read the accounts of a couple of ex-teammates from a Bleacher Report feature posted in March about his stint in Europe with the London Monarchs.

“It was new to him, playing football and playing tight end,” (former Monarchs tight end Michael) Titley told Bleacher Report’s Natalie Weiner. “I don’t think he had played much in college. I think he was one of the first guys that they were doing that experiment with, trying to move a basketball player to tight end.”

Titley said Ball “at the time could run like a deer” and could have had a career with more work, but it’s not 100 percent surprising that a guy who’s a personal trainer by trade would be athletic.

The real shade came from former Monarchs cornerback Kenny McEntyre.

“Man, he’s talking all that junk and he was garbage,” McEntyre said. “Personally, I think the most athletic people in the world are basketball players, and he actually wasn’t a bad athlete, to be honest with you. But he was no comparison to what his kids are. Let’s just put it like that.”

Maybe Ball should think about taking his own advice and stay in his lane.

