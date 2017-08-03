Cover Revealed For Tom Brady’s Upcoming Diet Book, ‘The TB12 Method’

They say you can’t judge a book by it’s cover, and that’s definitely true for Tom Brady’s “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.”

The New England Patriots quarterback’s legions of worshipers now can see the cover for his upcoming book, and there’s really not much to see or judge. Aside from the title and TB12 logo, the cover really looks like a run-of-the mill issue of Men’s Health Magazine.

Check it out below:

On his 40th birthday, Tom Brady is adding a new title to his legendary résumé: Author The 🐐's new book is available now for pre-order. pic.twitter.com/NjgVF8S6jF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 3, 2017

Admit it, you’re hooked.

People often mock Brady’s talk of avocado ice cream, tomato-less diets and pliability exercises, but the numbers don’t lie. Since pre-order sales opened, the book has been among Amazon’s best-sellers.

“The TB12 Method” drops Sept. 19, and costs $29.99 for the hardcover edition and $14.99 for Kindle.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images