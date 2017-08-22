Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Spotted On Party Boat Amid Suspension Appeal

Whether he intended to or not, Ezekiel Elliott didn’t exactly keep a low profile this weekend.

The Dallas Cowboys had an off day Sunday, so the running back celebrated by heading to Lake Lewisville in North Texas, where he lounged on a party boat amid a pretty thick crowd of fellow partygoers, according to photos obtained by TMZ Sports.

Ezekiel Elliott: Boat Party with Bikini Chicks On Cowboys' Day Off https://t.co/POSeRkhDGg — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 22, 2017

TMZ Sports’ “lake sources” claimed they didn’t see Elliott drink any alcohol and that he kept things pretty low key, simply talking to friends while hanging out on a few boats. That’s obviously well within his right — the 22-year-old running back can spend his off day however he pleases — and it looks like he avoided any negative situation here.

Still, some would argue this is bad optics for a player who currently is suspended six games for violating the NFL’s player conduct policy and is awaiting word on his appeal. Elliott is under investigation for domestic violence and also was seen exposing a woman’s breast during a St. Patrick’s Day parade, and his Cowboys teammates reportedly have warned him in the past about finding trouble off the field.

The league will hear Elliott’s suspension appeal on Aug. 29, but it appears he’s not losing much sleep over that at the moment.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images