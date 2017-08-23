Crazy Stat Proves Why Celtics-Cavs Kyrie Irving Trade Is So Unique

We don’t often see two major NBA rivals from the same conference make blockbuster trades involving superstar players, but that’s exactly what went down between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Cleveland sent All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to Boston in exchange for All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, rookie center Ante Zizic and the 2018 Brooklyn Nets first-round draft pick.

A trade between teams of this caliber was so unique, we actually have never witnessed anything like it.

Cavs-Celtics trade is 1st OFFSEASON deal in NBA history with players who met in previous year's NBA Finals or Conf Finals via @EliasSports — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 23, 2017

It’s also the first trade involving two 25-point scorers from the previous season.

This trade has the potential to make both teams better in the short term, but the Celtics have much more upside long-term because Irving is three years younger than Thomas and signed through 2018-19 with a 2019-20 player option.

Still, it’s quite rare to see this kind of trade, but can we really be too surprised after the most insane NBA offseason ever?

