Cris Carter Would Be ‘Shocked’ If Ezekiel Elliott Isn’t Suspended Soon

The NFL has been investigating Ezekiel Elliott about domestic violence allegations for over a year now, but Cris Carter believes a decision will be made this week.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver appeared on FS1’s “Undisputed” on Monday and hinted that more information about Elliott’s case, which alleges he assaulted an ex-partner in July 2016, will come to light very soon. And Carter said there probably will be a suspension coming for the Dallas Cowboys running back.

“For me, in the next 48 hours, I would be shocked if Zeke was not suspended,” Carter said. “I’ll be shocked. If we get to Thursday — because based on the information that’s going to come out, it’s going to be fairly easy to determine that something happened to this woman in her four days of being with Zeke. Now, we’re not talking about — this is just pure either assault or domestic violence. I’m being sensitive because there is a victim here.”

Carter compared Elliott’s case to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s, whom the NFL suspended for four games for Deflategate based mostly on the fact that he destroyed evidence.

“So, the brightest star that we have in our game, Tom Brady, they suspended him, and when the information comes out, there’s going to be some similarities as far as what happened,” Carter said. “Information that he had been advised possibly to give up that was destroyed. So there’s going to be a number of things that will come out that people will be able to determine that not only did something happen, who was the person responsible for that, and the precedent’s been set in the league with Tom with a four-game suspension.”

Carter had nothing to offer about what the new information might be, but it certainly sounds ominous.

