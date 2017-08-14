Cristiano Ronaldo Is Suspended For Pushing Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid Referee

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t terrorize defenses in Spain any time soon.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) suspended the Real Madrid superstar five games Monday for pushing referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea in his team’s Spanish Super Cup win over Barcelona the previous day, according to The BBC. Ronaldo received a one-game ban for receiving two yellow cards in the contest and another four games for shoving the match official. The REF also fined Ronaldo €3,805 ($4,482) and Real Madrid €1,750 ($2,061). They’ll have 10 days to appeal the suspension.

Ronaldo’s ban only applies to domestic games, meaning he’ll miss Wednesday’s Spanish Super Cup second leg as well as Real Madrid’s first four La Liga (Spanish league) games: on Aug. 20 against Deportivo de la Coruna; Aug. 27 against Valencia; Sept. 9 against Levante; Sept. 17 against Real Sociedad.

Ronaldo is the leading player on Real Madrid, world soccer’s best team, and the reigning FIFA Best Player Award winner.

But rules are rules and they apply to everyone, even kings of the sport.

