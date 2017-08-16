Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts With Fury As Ban For Pushing Referee Is Upheld

Here’s how Cristiano Ronaldo really feels about having been hit by Spanish soccer’s rule book.

The soccer superstar used Instagram on Wednesday to blast the Royal Spanish Football Federation’s decision to uphold his five-game suspension for shoving a referee. Ronaldo described the RFEF penalty as a “persecution.”

Impossível ficar imune a esta situação, 5 jogos!! Parece-me exagerado e ridículo, isto chama-se perseguição! Obrigado aos meus companheiros pelo apoio e aos adeptos!!! A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

“Impossible to be immune to this situation, 5 games!!” Ronaldo wrote in the caption. “It seems to me exaggerated and ridiculous, this is called persecution! Thanks to my teammates for the support and the fans!!!”

Ronaldo lightly shoved referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea Sunday after the official dismissed him from Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over FC Barcelona in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

I'm sure nobody noticed RT @cjzer0 Ronaldo shoves referee pic.twitter.com/HRmi1HIMFP — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) August 13, 2017

“Once shown the red card, said player (Ronaldo) pushed me lightly as a sign of his disapproval,” Bengoetxea wrote in his postgame report.

The penalty for using “mild force” against a referee in Spain ranges from four to 12 games. Ronaldo received a one-game ban for receiving two yellow cards and an additional four for pushing the referee.

He should consider himself lucky once the flames of his sense of injustice recede.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/LaLiga