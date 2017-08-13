Cristiano Ronaldo Shoves Ref After Red Card In Real Madrid Vs. Barcelona

Real Madrid superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo lifted his team Sunday by scoring the go-ahead second-half goal in the first leg of the 2017 Spanish Super Cup against archrival Barcelona.
Minutes later, he put his team in a tough spot.
Ronaldo picked up his second yellow card of the half for what the referee considered a dive after contact in the penalty box from Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti. The second yellow resulted in a red card and an ejection for Ronaldo, who shoved the ref afterward in frustration.
Here’s a quick recap of the crazy 3-minute sequence.
80th minute: Ronaldo scores, Real Madrid lead 2-1
81st minute: Ronaldo given yellow card for celebrating his goal (he took his shirt off)
82nd minute: Ronaldo sent off after second yellow card
Madrid went on to win 3-1.
Thumbnail photo via Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports Images
