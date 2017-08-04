Cubs, Diamondbacks Start Epic Bullpen Dance-Off During Rain Delay

Baseball players have to find some way to keep loose during a rain delay, and the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks came up with a perfect solution.

Thursday’s meeting between the two National League teams was wild to begin with, as the D-backs won 10-8 behind three home runs from first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. The game also featured three rain delays totaling about two-and-a-half hours, and during one of them, the Cubs’ and Diamondbacks’ bullpens started an epic dance-off.

Well, it wasn’t exactly traditional dancing, but you’ll see what we mean.

It’s admirable that the Cubs conceded defeat because there really was no coming back from that 7-10 split.