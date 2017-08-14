Dahntay Jones Has Ridiculous Take On Stephen Curry’s NBA Standing

Dahntay Jones went to Duke, so he’s probably a smart guy. But you wouldn’t think that after hearing his puzzling take on Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry.

Jones recently listed his ranking of the NBA’s top 10 players during an appearance on a Barstool Sports podcast and Curry wasn’t a part of it.

“People get mad at me because I don’t declare him a top 10 player in the NBA,” Jones said.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James topped Jones’ list, followed by San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard and Warriors forward Kevin Durant.

Jones played with James on the Cavaliers last season, and Curry’s Warriors dominated Cleveland 4-1 to win the NBA Finals. So, maybe there’s still some anger from Jones because of how that series played out.

Reaction on Twitter to Jones’ stance on Curry was pretty funny, and Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade chimed in with an emoji.

While it’s not crazy to say Curry is a bit overrated — he’s not one of the top five point guards of all-time, as some people have suggested — not putting him in any top 10 players in the world ranking is just foolish.

Curry has averaged at least 25 points per game in each of the last two seasons, and he won the NBA MVP award in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images