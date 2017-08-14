Dale Earnhardt Jr. Offers Strong Reaction To White Supremacist Rally

Dale Earnhardt Jr., like so many, is appalled by what took place Saturday in Charlottesville, Va.

The “Unite the Right” white supremacist rally that left one woman dead and dozens injured has drawn strong reactions from all corners of the sporting world. When asked Monday how he feels about both the violent rally, as well as president Donald Trump’s controversial reaction to it, Earnhardt offered this straightforward answer:

Hatred, bigotry, & racism should have no place in this great country. Spread love. https://t.co/aJRxVB4cqB — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 14, 2017

Although he had no issue condemning the actions of Neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members and skinheads, Earnhardt didn’t say anything about Trump.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James had no issue with calling out the president, though.

