Danica Patrick Found Out Why People ‘Hate’ Kyle Busch At I Love New York 355

Tensions were running high during the I Love New York 355 at The Glen on Sunday, and to no one’s surprise, Kyle Busch was at the center of the friction.

First, Busch and Brad Keselowski collided during Lap 45, which caused Busch to go on an expletive-laden tirade against Keselowski, saying at one point he was going to “kill him.”

But, of course, Busch had a hand in a different wreck later when he appeared to take out Danica Patrick during the race’s final stage.

And Patrick wasn’t happy with Busch’s aggressive driving, as she outlined over her radio after she spun out.

“(Expletive) 18 absolutely (expletive) took me out!” Patrick said. “(Expletive), (expletive), (expletive)! Now I know why people hate him!”

We have a feeling to two might exchange some words before Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400.

