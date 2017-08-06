Danica Patrick Spins While Turing Right In NASCAR Race At Watkins Glen

Danica Patrick was involved in an incident on Lap 56 of the I Love New York 355 at The Glen that will give NASCAR naysayers more material for one of their go-to jokes.

Patrick spun out in the middle of Turn 1 at Watkins Glen International, a corner that many likely noticed is a right-hander. Many people who are critical of NASCAR — known for oval racing — typically say that the sport’s driver only can turn left, but Watkins Glen presents a mixture of right and left-hand corners.

Although Patrick admittedly might have been sent into a spin after making contact with Kyle Busch, that likely won’t stop people from using the incident as the butt of their jokes. Especially when you consider how much criticism she regularly receives.

Danica Patrick joins the long list of drivers to go through the spin cycle. pic.twitter.com/l31zWIw2yc — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 6, 2017

If it’s any consolation for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver, she wasn’t the only racer who was caught out at Turn 1 on Sunday. AJ Allmendinger, who, like Patrick, has lots of road racing experience, ran wide there earlier in the race after locking his rear tires.