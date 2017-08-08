Danica Patrick’s Richmond Sponsorship Could Spell Trouble For Her Future

Her marketability as the sole female Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver is part of the reason Danica Patrick landed her own clothing line in January, so it’s not surprising she wants to use the sport as a platform to promote the brand.

Patrick’s No. 10 Ford Fusion will be sponsored by Warrior By Danica Patrick as well as Home Shopping Network, the exclusive retailer of the athletic wear line, when NASCAR heads to the recently renamed Richmond Raceway on Sept. 9.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s sponsorship situation has been a topic of conversation throughout the 2017 season. The team and one of Patrick’s main backers, Nature’s Bakery, were involved in a breach of contract lawsuit during the first half of the year that they settled in May.

I am excited to be driving this @hsn @warriorbydanica car at Richmond sept 9th!!!!!!!!! So cool! pic.twitter.com/W3fp3H3NwL — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) August 8, 2017

As beneficial as it will be for the 35-year-old to advertise one of her non-NASCAR-related ventures on her car, the fact that she’s doing so could place her future at Stewart-Haas even further in doubt.

Team co-owner Gene Haas recently said that Patrick and Kurt Busch’s position with SHR beyond 2017 is largely contingent upon their sponsors. If Warrior By Danica Patrick is sponsoring her car, though, she essentially is subsidizing her ride for that race in the same way that Haas does with his company, Haas Automation.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images