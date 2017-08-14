Daniel Cormier Can’t Remember What Happened After UFC 214 Loss To Jon Jones

Jon Jones’ unforgettable moment is one Daniel Cormier can’t quite remember.

Cormier made it clear Monday on “The MMA Hour” that he has no plans to retire following last month’s loss to Jones at UFC 214, the second time he’s been defeated by his longtime rival. The former UFC light heavyweight champion lost more than his title on July 29, though. According to Cormier, he still can’t recall what happened after Jones landed a brutal head kick en route to a third-round knockout, including a postfight interview inside the cage with Joe Rogan.

“I’m still missing time. I don’t remember any of that. I don’t remember leaving the octagon,” Cormier said, per theScore.com. “I’m missing probably 10 minutes.

“I mean, if I can’t remember 10 minutes, I’m pretty sure I had a concussion. I just don’t recall those 10 minutes and I’m not exactly sure that I’m ever going to get that time back.”

Rogan admitted later on social media that he shouldn’t have interviewed Cormier immediately after the loss, as he typically doesn’t interview fighters who have been knocked out. It also was fairly obvious that Cormier suffered a concussion based on how emotional the ex-champ was inside the octagon.

Then again, Cormier is a passionate fighter who might have cried even without suffering any head trauma. And that competitive spirit again was on display Monday when the 38-year-old suggested a third fight against Jones could be in the cards at some point.

“I don’t know exactly what path leads back to a fight with Jones, but I anticipate he’ll be the champion,” Cormier said, per ESPN.com. “I don’t believe there’s anyone else in this division who can compete with me. After I win enough fights, I believe we’ll fight again. Also, we make money together. And when you make money together, the UFC is usually pretty open to making those matches.”

For now, Cormier must overcome his most recent loss to prove he’s still the clear No. 2 in the light heavyweight division.

