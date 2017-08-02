Danny Ainge Has Hilarious Question About Isaiah Thomas’ ‘Brink’s Truck’ Sandals

Nothing gets by Danny Ainge these days.

The Boston Celtics’ president of basketball operations is busy shaping his roster for the 2017-18 season. But Ainge still has time for social media, and he, too, saw the ridiculous flip-flops that Isaiah Thomas revealed on Instagram.

The Celtics point guard’s “Brink’s truck” sandals have plenty to do with Ainge, making Ainge’s tweet late Tuesday night even funnier.

Isaiah Thomas has Brinks Truck sandals and they are amazing. 💵💵💵 pic.twitter.com/sNwz4manIH — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) July 31, 2017

How expensive are these brinks slides? https://t.co/BwRVmefiyn — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) August 2, 2017

He makes a fair point, Isaiah.

The backstory on the “Brink’s truck” reference: Thomas has joked many times he expects Celtics to “back up the Brink’s truck” and sign him to a maximum contract when he becomes a free agent next summer. Ainge, of course, will play a big role in that decision, and he probably got C’s fans all riled up by referencing Thomas and money in the same tweet.

We’ll have to wait 11 months to see if Thomas actually gets his payday, so until then, we might as well keep the Brink’s truck jokes coming.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images