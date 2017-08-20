Dave Dombrowski ‘Hopeful’ David Price Can Return For Red Sox This Season

The Boston Red Sox have been on a tear in the absence of David Price, but they’d still love to get their stud left-hander back for the stretch run.

Price has been on the disabled list since July 25 with left elbow inflammation. The veteran has hit a few bumps in his recovery process — he hasn’t thrown since Tuesday due to stiffness in his elbow, per manager John Farrell — which has led some to wonder whether he’ll pitch again in 2017.

But Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski remains optimistic that Price can take the hill again before regular season’s end.

“We’re still in a spot where — of course, until he goes out there, we will be concerned,” Dombrowski said Sunday during an interview on MLB Network Radio. “We’re still hopeful that he can be in a position that he can pitch for us this season.

“All of those pitchers’ elbows, shoulders and arms are unique with a number of things that they have going on. It’s also one where a lot of guys can pitch through some of the situations — sometimes you can, sometimes you can’t. We’re hopeful that he’ll still go out there, and we’ll see what happens.”

Price had been pitching well before his latest DL stint; he allowed just two earned runs total over a three-appearance stretch in July and owns a 3.82 ERA through 11 starts this season. The Red Sox’s rotation has held up without Price and helped the club enter Sunday with a four-game lead in the American League East, but the 31-year-old certainly would be a welcome addition for Boston as it eyes a deep postseason run.

