DeMarcus Cousins, Ndamukong Suh Make Fun Of Their Reputations In Hilarious Commercial

DeMarcus Cousins and Ndamukong Suh both shine in their respective sports, but their athletic talents often take a backseat to their less-than-stellar reputations.

Cousins has grabbed headlines for his lash outs of local media, and often employs a negative on-court demeanor which has cast him as not an ideal locker room fit. Suh, on the other hand, is known as one of the dirtiest players in the National Football League for reasons such as stomping on an opponent and cheap-shot blocks.

But if you thought Cousins and Suh were unaware of their reputations, think again. The two teamed up for a hilarious Foot Locker commercial in which they ironically made some pretty awful first impressions.

Check it out in the video below.

So while Cousins and Suh might not be outwardly friendly, at least they’re able to make fun of themselves.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images