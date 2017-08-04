Diamond Dallas Page’s Steel Chair Shot On Billy Martin Mascot Didn’t Miss

“Diamond” Dallas Page is in the yoga game nowadays, but he can still swing a steel chair with the best of ’em.

The former professional wrestler is carving out quite the empire away from the squared circle as the founder and face of “DDP Yoga.”

The 60-year-old doesn’t look a day over 40-ish, and you can ask some poor employee for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders just how strong he still is.

On Wrestling Night at the ballpark Thursday night, DDP popped out of the dugout during the “Legends Race” and drilled the Billy Martin mascot with a steel chair.

Poor Billy Martin is going to be feeling that for a LONG time. Fatal chair attack brought to you by @RealDDP. #LegendsRace #GoRailRiders pic.twitter.com/QAU0xDzrsI — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) August 4, 2017

Randall Simon would be proud.

As DDP himself would say, “Bang.”