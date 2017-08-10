Did Austin Dillon’s Beard Help Bubba Wallace Find NASCAR Michigan Ride?

Darrell Wallace Jr. will be back inside a race car this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, and it seems that he might have gotten a hand from Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon.

More specifically, Dillon’s facial hair.

Wallace will drive the No. 99 Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race, and his sponsor for that race, Maestro’s Classic, posted a picture of the truck Thursday, thanking Dillon for “making this happen.” In a similar post, Dillon noted that it is “cool to see all this come together.”

Dillon has posted multiple pictures, both on Twitter and Instagram, promoting the Maestro’s Classic brand and its products, which include beard butter and beard wash.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racer’s Maestro’s-related posts, though, didn’t include #ad, #sponsored or #ambassador. That means that Dillon — much like Dale Earnhardt Jr. does with Asics — doesn’t publicize the company merely because he’s paid to.

Start the day off right with @maestrosclassic the only product that goes in my beard #beardlife #beardsofinstagram @barberben75 A post shared by austindillon3 (@austindillon3) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:31am PST

Can't thank my buddies with @maestrosclassic enough this painting is epic pic.twitter.com/EDr0SFqSxD — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) June 4, 2017

Considering Dillon only forged ties with Maestro’s Classic because he actually uses its products, Wallace seemingly owes his buddy’s scruff a thank you.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images