Did Brett Favre Take A Shot At Aaron Rodgers With Super Bowl Comment?

Is there beef between Brett Favre and his successor?

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback spoke Wednesday before he received the Distinguished Service Award at a team banquet, and he made a comment that led some to believe he might have been throwing shade at current signal-caller Aaron Rodgers. Favre talked about the Packers’ recent success — or lack thereof — and noted that Rodgers isn’t as decorated as his numbers would suggest.

“Obviously, Aaron has carried the team for a long time,” Favre said, per ESPN.com. “That’s not going to change. That in itself is not enough — at least it hasn’t been, and it’s been pretty good. As good as he is, I would’ve thought they would’ve won more than one by now. But I don’t know if he can do anything else other than what he’s done up to this point. It always seems like one piece of the puzzle is missing.”

Some pundits took the “more than one” comment as a slight, but it seems unlikely given Favre only has one Super Bowl ring himself and Rodgers has helped lead the Packers to the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons. Not to mention, Favre heaped praise on Rodgers later in the conversation in reference to the 33-year-old’s comment that he’s on “the back nine” of his career.

“And I think Aaron — what is Aaron, 33?” Favre said. “I would think that barring any injury — and he knows how to protect himself — six or seven years from now is a long time to think that far down the road, but there’s no reason to think he couldn’t play and play at a high level until — I’m not going to say 43, 44, it’s up to the individual — and I don’t see any decline in his game unless he doesn’t want to play anymore.”

Those don’t sound like fighting words to us.

