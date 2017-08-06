Dodgers Vs. Mets Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ Online

The New York Mets have been a part of the postseason in each of the past two seasons, but it looks like that streak will be coming to an end this year.

The Mets enter Sunday in fourth place in the National League East with a 49-59 record, as injuries and poor play have doomed their chances of reaching the playoffs.

The same can’t be said for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who currently own a 14 1/2-game lead atop the NL West with a remarkable 78-32 record, and arguably are the best team in baseball.

Given the opposite directions the Mets and Dodgers have gone this season, it comes as no surprise that L.A. has taken two of the first three games against New York in its weekend series and will look to complete the sweep Sunday night. And with the Dodgers amid a 13-game winning streak, a third straight victory at Citi Field is likely.

Here’s how you can watch Mets vs. Dodgers online.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images