Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig, Justin Turner Hilariously Recreate Solar Eclipse

Scientists will tell you that the next United States-bound solar eclipse arrives in 2024. Those people clearly haven’t been to Dodger Stadium lately.

Because if the had, they’d know that solar eclipses occur quite often, as in every time someone passes in front of Los Angeles third baseman Justin Turner.

In their defense, though, most of us were ignorant to this phenomenon until Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig revealed it to be true in the following tweet:

This is just a joke,because life is fun, and we should enjoy it,until our day https://t.co/2Z4MvX7fbz in Pittsburgh we had our own #puigmoon pic.twitter.com/zjizGXr5pL — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) August 22, 2017

In all seriousness, you have to give credit to Turner, in all his bright-red glory, for being able to laugh at himself. As for the actual eclipse, Puig, like so many, took time to look to the skies.

Say what you want about the ever-controversial Cuban slugger, but at least he wore protective shades. Unfortunately for the New York Giants, the same can’t be said for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images