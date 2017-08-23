Does Kyrie Irving Trade Signal End Of LeBron James’ Days In Cleveland?

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off a blockbuster trade on Tuesday night that could send shock waves across the basketball landscape for years to come.

The C’s acquired Kyrie Irving from the Cavs in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick.

So with Thomas on an expiring contract and LeBron James entering free agency after this season, does this trade signal the end of James’ playing days in his home town of Cleveland?

NESN.com’s Darren Hartwell and Mike Cole discuss this in the video above.

