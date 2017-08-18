Donald Trump’s Lawyer Poses With Black NFL Legends To Prove Anti-Racism

Michael Cohen has black friends.

The personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump used Twitter on Wednesday to share a collage of eight photos of him posing with several black people in an apparent effort to prove he’s not racist.

The photo on the top right is of Cohen standing with NFL legends Ray Lewis, Jim Brown and Curtis Martin. Boxing promoter Don King appears with Cohen in the photo on the left side, second from the bottom.

As the son of a holocaust survivor, I have no tolerance for #racism. Just because I support @POTUS @realDonaldTrump doesn't make me a racist pic.twitter.com/lfIwdosreE — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 16, 2017

Cohen’s strange tweet came in the aftermath of Trump’s fiery press conference in which he angrily defended participants in the deadly Charlottesville, Va., white-supremacist rally.

Many replies to Cohen’s tweet suggest he probably should have proven his anti-racist stance another way.

The fact that you felt compelled to tweet this should tell you something — AdamAnnapolis (@adamannapolis) August 16, 2017

Actual footage of his back friends… pic.twitter.com/cxucQhq7t3 — Cryssy McC (@mccryssy) August 16, 2017

Alternate shot of his Black friends: pic.twitter.com/IRo6153F2Z — Theresa Donaghy (@TheresaDonaghy) August 16, 2017

I found another photo of him with his black friends: pic.twitter.com/YDzURnoDfQ — sad frogerson (@hooper_x) August 16, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images