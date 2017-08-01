Don’t Miss The Chance To Check Out Red Sox’s Top Prospects On NESN

Boston Red Sox fans can catch Boston’s triple-A affiliate, the Pawtucket Red Sox, on NESN.

NESN will be airing two Paw Sox games on Monday August 7 and Thursday August 10 at 7 P.M. ET. to give fans a chance to check out some of the Red Sox’s top prospects.

Rhode Island’s WJAR Sports Director Frank Carpano joined NESN’s Adam Pellerin to preview the upcoming Paw Sox games on NESN, and you can hear what Carpano had to say in the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images