Doug Fister Unable To Notch Third Straight Win As Red Sox Lose To Indians

Doug Fister entered Monday’s start against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park riding a two-game win streak, but he wasn’t able to keep it going.

The Red Sox starter allowed five earned runs and seven hits while walking four and striking out five over 4 1/3 innings. He recorded the loss in Boston’s 7-3 defeat.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images