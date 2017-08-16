Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: Would You Like To See More Interleague Series?

There once was a time when American League and National League baseball teams only played against each other in the World Series.

But Major League Baseball created interleague play in the 1990s, and since then, AL and NL clubs have played each other more and more during the regular season.

Would you like to see more interleague series, like the one between the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park this week?

That was the question in Tuesday night’s Dunkin’ Donuts poll. Check out the results in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images