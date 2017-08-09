Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: Will Three AL East Teams Make MLB Playoffs?

The Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees all are in the thick of the playoff chase in the American League East.

And while there’s a legitimate shot that all three teams will punch their ticket to the Major League Baseball playoffs when October comes around, the Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals might have something to say about it.

So will all three AL East teams be dancing in the postseason?

In this week’s Dunkin’ Donuts poll question, Red Sox fans were asked if the Red Sox, Rays and Yankees all will make the MLB playoffs? See how they answered in the video above.

