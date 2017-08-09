Dustin Pedroia ‘Felt Good’ To Be Back In Red Sox Lineup As Win Streak Grows

Dustin Pedroia returned from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday night as the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 at Tropicana Field for their seventh straight win.

The veteran second baseman went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored as Boston’s designated hitter.

Pedroia talked to reporters after the win and described how he felt in his return. Check it out in the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images